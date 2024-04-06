Following Its 52-Week Low, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)’S Share Price Rose 41.5% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 6.83%

During the last session, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares were 3.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the NXT share is $62.14, that puts it down -24.16 from that peak though still a striking 41.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.28. The company’s market capitalization is $6.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.20 million shares over the past three months.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Nextracker Inc (NXT) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $50.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.05%, and it has moved by -14.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.62%. The short interest in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is 7.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextracker Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextracker Inc (NXT) shares have gone up 40.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,008.33% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.20% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $684.32 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $649.93 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 150.06% in 2024, the next five years will return 37.70% per annum.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Nextracker Inc insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.76%, with the float percentage being 56.89%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 24.65% of all shares), a total value of $608.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $177.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextracker Inc (NXT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $49.4 million.