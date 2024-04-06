ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the EXLS share is $35.94, that puts it down -21.54 from that peak though still a striking 14.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 895.85K shares over the past three months.

ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) trade information

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $29.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.01%, and it has moved by -6.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.52%. The short interest in ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ExlService Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) shares have gone up 6.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.59% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $425.75 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $440.89 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400.64 million and $405 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.64%. While earnings are projected to return 12.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.70% per annum.

EXLS Dividends

ExlService Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s Major holders

ExlService Holdings Inc insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.71%, with the float percentage being 97.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 474 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 21.27 million shares (or 12.83% of all shares), a total value of $628.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $503.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $146.44 million.