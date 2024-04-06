Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Is Up 39.52% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -1.91% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $8.30, that puts it down -79.27 from that peak though still a striking 39.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $704.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $4.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.04%, and it has moved by 25.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.95%. The short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 8.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.73 day(s) to cover.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $111.1 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.54 million and $133.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.10% and then drop by -16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 22.92% in 2024.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc insiders own 17.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.49%, with the float percentage being 65.10%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.8 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $64.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Data Collective IV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $63.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $17.99 million.