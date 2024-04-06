Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Declined -15.42% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.20% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the ZGN share is $16.36, that puts it down -36.79 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.48K shares over the past three months.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) trade information

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) registered a -14.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.20% in intraday trading to $11.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.36%, and it has moved by -15.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.67%. The short interest in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) is 1.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 11.63% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.96% per annum.

ZGN Dividends

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN)’s Major holders

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. insiders own 75.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.53%, with the float percentage being 68.53%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.35 million shares (or 5.35% of all shares), a total value of $169.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $98.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 7.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $78.81 million.