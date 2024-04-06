Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Is Up 6.18% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares were 4.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EPD share is $29.99, that puts it down -0.87 from that peak though still a striking 15.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.19. The company’s market capitalization is $64.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.98 million shares over the past three months.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $29.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 6.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.65%. The short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) is 17.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Enterprise Products Partners L P has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) shares have gone up 10.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.56% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.23 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.12 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.44 billion and $10.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.40% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.54%. While earnings are projected to return 7.04% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.40% per annum.

Enterprise Products Partners L P is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enterprise Products Partners L P insiders own 32.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.39%, with the float percentage being 39.28%. Marquard & Bahls Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,367 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.95 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $973.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.58 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $832.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 30.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $784.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.88 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $367.94 million.