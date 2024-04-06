Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO) Rose 45.11% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 16.58% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the EGO share is $15.16, that puts it down -0.26 from that peak though still a striking 45.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $15.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by 24.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.72%. The short interest in Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) is 6.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eldorado Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) shares have gone up 78.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.54% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.61 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $232.63 million and $263.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.00% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.18% in 2024.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Eldorado Gold Corp. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.77%, with the float percentage being 78.31%. Helikon Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.94 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $292.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.35 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $195.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.68 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $59.5 million.