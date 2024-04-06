Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Has Grown 8.99% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DBX share is $33.43, that puts it down -43.66 from that peak though still a striking 15.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.55. The company’s market capitalization is $8.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.19 million shares over the past three months.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Dropbox Inc (DBX) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $23.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by -2.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.99%. The short interest in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) is 19.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dropbox Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dropbox Inc (DBX) shares have gone down -13.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.52% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then drop -2.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $628.67 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $631.46 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $611.1 million and $613.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.80% per annum.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Dropbox Inc insiders own 4.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.93%, with the float percentage being 98.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 712 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 34.7 million shares (or 13.18% of all shares), a total value of $807.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $634.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dropbox Inc (DBX) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 10.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.86 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $182.92 million.