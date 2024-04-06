Does ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Still Look Attractive After A 6.44% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $11.37, that puts it down -32.21 from that peak though still a striking 26.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $925.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $8.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.44%, and it has moved by 20.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.55%. The short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) shares have gone down -8.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.84% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -76.00% this quarter and then drop -64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.4 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $417.28 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $411.54 million and $440.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.68%. While earnings are projected to return -42.11% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.90% per annum.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp insiders own 16.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.89%, with the float percentage being 108.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 19.06 million shares (or 17.72% of all shares), a total value of $163.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $98.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $26.43 million.