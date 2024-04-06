Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DB share is $16.33, that puts it down -2.45 from that peak though still a striking 38.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $31.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $15.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by 16.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.76%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is 7.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares have gone up 51.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.45% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.60% this quarter and then drop -1.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.34 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.32 billion and $8.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.75%. While earnings are projected to return 6.07% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.34% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Deutsche Bank AG is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank AG insiders own 8.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.17%, with the float percentage being 44.77%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 628 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 77.56 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.47 million shares, is of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 27.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $301.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.24 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $220.04 million.