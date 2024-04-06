Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY): Is It Possible To Be Down -9.31% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY)’s traded shares were 3.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the CRGY share is $14.22, that puts it down -18.7 from that peak though still a striking 23.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $11.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.67%, and it has moved by 6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.59%. The short interest in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY) is 9.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.4 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Energy Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) shares have gone up 9.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.67% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -81.50% this quarter and then jump 127.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $587.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $592.97 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -45.40% in 2024, the next five years will return -4.60% per annum.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Energy Co. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Crescent Energy Co. insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.48%, with the float percentage being 78.08%. Goff John C is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 5.39% of all shares), a total value of $48.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $10.41 million.