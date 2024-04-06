Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Have Jumped 65.18% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares were 4.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $193.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.44% or $9.97. The 52-week high for the CEG share is $198.83, that puts it down -2.98 from that peak though still a striking 61.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.17. The company’s market capitalization is $60.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) registered a 5.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.44% in intraday trading to $193.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.45%, and it has moved by 7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.99%. The short interest in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellation Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares have gone up 81.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.90% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 472.40% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.82 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.96 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.63%. While earnings are projected to return 33.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.30% per annum.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.71%, with the float percentage being 87.91%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.27 million shares (or 11.90% of all shares), a total value of $3.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.37 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 16.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.19 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $933.03 million.