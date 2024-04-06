Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Is Worth Evaluating At $133.52

During the last session, Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares were 3.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $133.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the COP share is $132.43, that puts it up 0.82 from that peak though still a striking 29.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $94.48. The company’s market capitalization is $157.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.69 million shares over the past three months.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Conoco Phillips (COP) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $133.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by 19.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.23%. The short interest in Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) is 13.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

Conoco Phillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conoco Phillips has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conoco Phillips (COP) shares have gone up 18.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.71% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.70% this quarter and then jump 15.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.95 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.98 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.22%. While earnings are projected to return -0.85% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.12% per annum.

COP Dividends

Conoco Phillips is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conoco Phillips is 2.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Conoco Phillips insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.78%, with the float percentage being 83.89%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,756 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 109.82 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $14.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conoco Phillips (COP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 37.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.01 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $3.87 billion.