Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $13.39, that puts it down -47.47 from that peak though still a striking 22.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.87 million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $9.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by 5.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.39%. The short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 22.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.52 day(s) to cover.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares have gone down -12.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.13% against -3.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $367.71 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $354.82 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $489.58 million and $347.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.90% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -91.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders own 69.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.59%, with the float percentage being 114.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 15.11 million shares (or 5.43% of all shares), a total value of $137.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $98.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 7.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.26 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $56.86 million.