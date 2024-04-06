Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s 0.51% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CG share is $48.52, that puts it down -2.91 from that peak though still a striking 46.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.20. The company’s market capitalization is $17.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $47.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by 1.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.87%. The short interest in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) is 16.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.3 day(s) to cover.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carlyle Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carlyle Group Inc (CG) shares have gone up 57.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.37% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.30% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $942.57 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $786.36 million and $977.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.90% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 22.37% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.39% per annum.

CG Dividends

Carlyle Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carlyle Group Inc is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Carlyle Group Inc insiders own 32.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.06%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 658 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.53 million shares (or 6.82% of all shares), a total value of $783.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $700.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 13.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $410.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.93 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $253.35 million.