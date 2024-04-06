Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Semantix Inc (NASDAQ: STIX) Given A -984.09% drop From High?

During the last session, Semantix Inc (NASDAQ:STIX)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -48.83% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the STIX share is $4.77, that puts it down -984.09 from that peak though still a striking -18.18% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $34.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 26.36K shares over the past three months.

Semantix Inc (NASDAQ:STIX) trade information

Semantix Inc (STIX) registered a -48.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -48.83% in intraday trading to $0.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -52.47%, and it has moved by -39.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.09%. The short interest in Semantix Inc (NASDAQ:STIX) is 30130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

Semantix Inc (STIX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.36 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.2 million and $7.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.20% and then drop by -19.30% in the coming quarter.

STIX Dividends

Semantix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semantix Inc (NASDAQ:STIX)’s Major holders

Semantix Inc insiders own 72.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.06%, with the float percentage being 74.12%. Altshuler Shaham Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semantix Inc (STIX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 23554.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52760.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16808.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $30086.0.