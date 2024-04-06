Can Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 3.41% YTD?

During the last session, Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WIT share is $6.45, that puts it down -11.98 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $30.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $5.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.17%, and it has moved by -5.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.00%. The short interest in Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) is 14.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wipro Ltd. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) shares have gone up 18.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.00% against 21.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.62%. While earnings are projected to return -1.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wipro Ltd. ADR is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Wipro Ltd. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.55%, with the float percentage being 2.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.11 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $137.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.3 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 5.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.82 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $18.69 million.