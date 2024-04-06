Boom Or Bust: Where Does Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares were 3.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the JOBY share is $11.98, that puts it down -143.5 from that peak though still a striking 24.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.72. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $4.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by -6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.76%. The short interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is 73.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.79 day(s) to cover.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Joby Aviation Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) shares have gone down -21.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.86% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 151.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 6.11% in 2024, the next five years will return -11.81% per annum.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc insiders own 36.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.50%, with the float percentage being 65.74%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.87 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $532.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.96 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 5.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $420.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.33 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $75.21 million.