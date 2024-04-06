Boom Or Bust: Where Does C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $11.88, that puts it down -57.98 from that peak though still a striking 85.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $515.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $7.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.96%, and it has moved by -31.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.58%. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 5.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares have gone up 372.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.34% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.70% this quarter and then jump 31.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.15 million and $2.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.30% and then jump by 50.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.05%. While earnings are projected to return 30.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc insiders own 14.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.09%, with the float percentage being 79.38%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.14 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $53.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $10.57 million.