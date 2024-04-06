BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) At $57.66 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BHP share is $69.11, that puts it down -19.86 from that peak though still a striking 5.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.28. The company’s market capitalization is $146.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) trade information

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $57.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by -1.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.29%. The short interest in BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) is 10.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BHP Group Limited ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) shares have gone up 4.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.35% against 18.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.67%. While earnings are projected to return 4.61% in 2024, the next five years will return -13.80% per annum.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BHP Group Limited ADR is 3.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group Limited ADR insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.80%, with the float percentage being 3.80%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 804 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.57 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.3 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $674.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford Dividend & Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $331.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $120.97 million.