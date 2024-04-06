Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Drops -229.72% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s traded shares were 5.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 81.05% or $3.46. The 52-week high for the BTTR share is $25.52, that puts it down -229.72 from that peak though still a striking 46.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $6.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54650.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 28.10K shares over the past three months.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) registered a 81.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 81.05% in intraday trading to $7.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.00%, and it has moved by 20.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.83%. The short interest in Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is 11930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.23 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.56%.

BTTR Dividends

Better Choice Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders

Better Choice Company Inc insiders own 46.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.39%, with the float percentage being 39.91%. Must Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.61 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86867.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $54968.0.