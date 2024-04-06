Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Received An 15.31% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BAX share is $50.21, that puts it down -17.81 from that peak though still a striking 27.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.01. The company’s market capitalization is $21.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $42.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by -0.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.23%. The short interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is 8.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baxter International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares have gone up 15.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.15% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.50% this quarter and then jump 21.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.55 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.77 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.6 billion and $3.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then jump by 1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.07% per annum.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baxter International Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Baxter International Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.41%, with the float percentage being 92.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,234 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.17 million shares (or 12.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $717.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.04 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $548.72 million.