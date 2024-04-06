Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI): Is It Possible To Be Up 5.40% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares were 5.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the BBWI share is $50.34, that puts it down -10.66 from that peak though still a striking 39.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $45.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.06%, and it has moved by 1.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.46%. The short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) is 5.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bath & Body Works Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) shares have gone up 39.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.92% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.00% this quarter and then drop -5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 0.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.02% per annum.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.04%, with the float percentage being 98.50%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 720 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.62 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $960.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $613.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.8 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $217.44 million.