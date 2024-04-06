Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Have Jumped 9.01% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s traded shares were 3.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BK share is $58.28, that puts it down -2.71 from that peak though still a striking 30.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.65. The company’s market capitalization is $42.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.99 million shares over the past three months.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) trade information

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $56.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.99%. The short interest in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) is 7.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) shares have gone up 37.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.55% against -7.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.38 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.43 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.36 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.30% and then drop by -0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.85%. While earnings are projected to return 31.39% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.90% per annum.

BK Dividends

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is 1.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.38%, with the float percentage being 87.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,565 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.35 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $3.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 37.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.97 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 billion.