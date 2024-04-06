Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Is Up 9.31% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -10.58% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the BIDU share is $156.98, that puts it down -47.41 from that peak though still a striking 9.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $96.58. The company’s market capitalization is $31.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $106.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.15%, and it has moved by 7.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.32%. The short interest in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 6.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baidu Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) shares have gone down -16.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.70% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then drop -6.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.45 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.36 billion and $4.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.12%. While earnings are projected to return -1.27% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.17% per annum.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc ADR insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.54%, with the float percentage being 25.25%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 756 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.29 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.28 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $449.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $728.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $321.57 million.