As The Stock Rises By 14.66% Year-To-Date, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the ARMK share is $33.04, that puts it down -2.55 from that peak though still a striking 25.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.95. The company’s market capitalization is $8.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Aramark (ARMK) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $32.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by 3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.56%. The short interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aramark has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aramark (ARMK) shares have gone up 29.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.24% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.60% this quarter and then drop -13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.24 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.75%. While earnings are projected to return -9.22% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.79% per annum.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aramark is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Aramark insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.84%, with the float percentage being 103.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 520 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 25.58 million shares (or 9.75% of all shares), a total value of $824.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.61 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $760.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aramark (ARMK) shares are American Balanced Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 16.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $544.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.97 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $289.05 million.