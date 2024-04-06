ALK’s -1.19% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the ALK share is $57.18, that puts it down -34.6 from that peak though still a striking 27.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.75. The company’s market capitalization is $5.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $42.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 14.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.22%. The short interest in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaska Air Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares have gone up 17.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.99% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -61.30% this quarter and then drop -31.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.86 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.2 billion and $2.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.33%. While earnings are projected to return -4.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.38% per annum.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Alaska Air Group Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.10%, with the float percentage being 83.47%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 605 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.41 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $766.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.03 million shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 6.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $426.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 5.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $288.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $211.28 million.