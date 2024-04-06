Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Is Increase 5.98%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 2.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $10.38, that puts it down -10.43 from that peak though still a striking 32.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $5.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.47 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $9.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by 4.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.98%. The short interest in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 20.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alight Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares have gone up 43.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.23% against 20.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $845.62 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $842.38 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $831 million and $800.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.30% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 4.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.87%, with the float percentage being 98.33%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.48 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $484.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $312.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 12.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.6 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $97.97 million.