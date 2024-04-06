After A 6.34% Jump In The Last Week, Does EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 3.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $135.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $1.91. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $135.06, that puts it up 0.65 from that peak though still a striking 22.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $104.97. The company’s market capitalization is $78.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.52 million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $135.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.34%, and it has moved by 16.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.10%. The short interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 9.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up 15.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.43% against -3.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.16%. While earnings are projected to return -1.39% in 2024, the next five years will return 54.90% per annum.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources, Inc. is 3.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources, Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.21%, with the float percentage being 91.67%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,874 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.28 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $6.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.93 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 billion.