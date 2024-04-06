A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN), As It Continued To Rise 20.69% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $1.49, that puts it down -41.9 from that peak though still a striking 38.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $429.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $1.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.87%, and it has moved by 10.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.57%. The short interest in Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 18.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.36 day(s) to cover.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amarin Corp ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares have gone up 27.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -566.67% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.3 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.57 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.93%. While earnings are projected to return 6.67% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corp ADR insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.81%, with the float percentage being 24.19%. Kynam Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 12.15% of all shares), a total value of $14.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.28 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 11.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.7 million.