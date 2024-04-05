Year-To-Date, Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Price Has Increase 3.78%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.74, that puts it down -72.09 from that peak though still a striking 51.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $177.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.58 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $0.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.90%, and it has moved by 33.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.77%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 9.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone down -18.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.79% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.39%. While earnings are projected to return 13.05% in 2024.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.