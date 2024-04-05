Will StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares were 7.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.25% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the STNE share is $19.46, that puts it down -15.49 from that peak though still a striking 48.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.73. The company’s market capitalization is $5.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.30 million shares over the past three months.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) registered a 3.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $16.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by 5.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.56%. The short interest in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is 13.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StoneCo Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares have gone up 64.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.96% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.30% this quarter and then jump 68.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $608.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $647.26 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $565.99 million and $564.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 14.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.53%. While earnings are projected to return 35.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 76.60% per annum.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd insiders own 4.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.51%, with the float percentage being 76.99%. Madrone Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.34 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $322.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $245.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 6.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $68.86 million.