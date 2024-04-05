Will Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 8.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.28, that puts it down -38.46 from that peak though still a striking 12.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.57 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $5.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.53%, and it has moved by 10.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.40%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is 35.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) shares have gone down -22.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.06% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $415.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $405.59 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $440.16 million and $273.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then jump by 48.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd insiders own 2.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.68%, with the float percentage being 97.39%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.22 million shares (or 12.44% of all shares), a total value of $342.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $251.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 14.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.1 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $88.07 million.