What Will JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Be Like After It Jumps -2.7% From Its Highs?

During the last session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares were 9.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $195.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$2.65. The 52-week high for the JPM share is $200.94, that puts it down -2.7 from that peak though still a striking 35.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $126.22. The company’s market capitalization is $563.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.98 million shares over the past three months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.34% in intraday trading to $195.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 3.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.31%. The short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 21.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares have gone up 37.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.65% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.70% this quarter and then drop -13.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.01 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.28 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.34 billion and $42.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% and then drop by -9.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.53%. While earnings are projected to return -1.57% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.20% per annum.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 5.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.20%, with the float percentage being 73.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,817 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 273.45 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $39.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 192.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 91.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.25 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69.58 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $10.12 billion.