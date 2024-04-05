What Should You Do With Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ALT share is $14.84, that puts it down -67.12 from that peak though still a striking 76.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $629.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.74 million shares over the past three months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Altimmune Inc (ALT) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $8.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.77%, and it has moved by -22.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.53%. The short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is 12.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altimmune Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares have gone up 253.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.29% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9,681.70% compared to the previous financial year. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.74%. While earnings are projected to return -4.22% in 2024.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.42%, with the float percentage being 51.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 6.95% of all shares), a total value of $12.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $5.71 million.