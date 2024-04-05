We Just Learned Something New! After Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB)’s -18.38% Loss This Week

During the last session, Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.07% or -$0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $4.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) registered a -10.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.07% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.38%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.15%. The short interest in Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.81 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.96 million and $4.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.60% and then jump by 63.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.95%.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.88%, with the float percentage being 24.78%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.