We Just Learned Something New About Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) This Week With Its -38.60% Loss

During the last session, Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BIOR share is $6.70, that puts it down -830.56 from that peak though still a striking 6.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $21.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 454.32K shares over the past three months.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $0.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.60%, and it has moved by -34.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.70%. The short interest in Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biora Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) shares have gone down -67.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.86% against 13.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43,650.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.40%. While earnings are projected to return 76.05% in 2024.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders