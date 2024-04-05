We Just Learned Something New About AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) This Week With Its -7.23% Loss

During the last session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s traded shares were 5.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ADTH share is $3.98, that puts it down -23.99 from that peak though still a striking 65.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $291.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 455.10K shares over the past three months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.93% in intraday trading to $3.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.23%, and it has moved by 6.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.73%. The short interest in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) shares have gone up 165.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 700.00% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -111.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.2 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.67 million and $37.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc insiders own 12.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.38%, with the float percentage being 84.73%. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 3.26% of all shares), a total value of $4.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 million shares, is of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.