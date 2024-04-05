Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Stock Dropped -6.67% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.90% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the VUZI share is $6.06, that puts it down -332.86 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $90.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 668.48K shares over the past three months.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) registered a 12.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.90% in intraday trading to $1.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by -6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.02%. The short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 10.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.72 day(s) to cover.

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.87 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.9 million and $4.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.50% and then drop by -31.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.91%. While earnings are projected to return 19.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

Vuzix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders own 7.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.74%, with the float percentage being 44.10%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.24 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $22.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 4.37% of the stock, which is worth about $10.04 million.