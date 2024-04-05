Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD)’s Stock Is Up 7.07%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $12.07, that puts it down -39.86 from that peak though still a striking 7.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $23.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.79 million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.92% in intraday trading to $8.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by -3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.12%. The short interest in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is 11.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vodafone Group plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares have gone down -6.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.35% against 13.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.92%. While earnings are projected to return -40.97% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.90% per annum.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.52%, with the float percentage being 8.52%. ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 581 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.64 million shares (or 0.69% of all shares), a total value of $176.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.41 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $173.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund owns about 9.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.07 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $87.27 million.