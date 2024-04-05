VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock Jumped 236.09% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.89% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the VVPR share is $9.90, that puts it down -77.74 from that peak though still a striking 81.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $17.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) registered a -12.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.89% in intraday trading to $5.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 305.45%, and it has moved by 236.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.89%. The short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 18770.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.82%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders own 40.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.90%, with the float percentage being 8.22%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 200.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $1039.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.0 shares, is of Halpern Financial, Inc’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $519.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2759.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14346.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $415.0.