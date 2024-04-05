Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the VRDN share is $30.30, that puts it down -85.66 from that peak though still a striking 33.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 978.22K shares over the past three months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $16.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.80%, and it has moved by -9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.82%. The short interest in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.46 day(s) to cover.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viridian Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) shares have gone up 15.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.33% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.70% this quarter and then jump 12.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $110k and $72k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.40% and then drop by -2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.35%. While earnings are projected to return 15.57% in 2024.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Viridian Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.15%, with the float percentage being 102.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 7.14% of all shares), a total value of $74.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $32.8 million.