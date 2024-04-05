United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC): Is It Possible To Be Down -5.44% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares were 9.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the UMC share is $8.97, that puts it down -12.13 from that peak though still a striking 16.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $20.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.56 million shares over the past three months.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $8.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.25%, and it has moved by 4.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.57%. The short interest in United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) is 58.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.51 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Micro Electronics ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) shares have gone up 16.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.25% against 2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.10% this quarter and then drop -35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.18%. While earnings are projected to return -16.57% in 2024, the next five years will return -6.70% per annum.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Micro Electronics ADR is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Micro Electronics ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.30%, with the float percentage being 5.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.47 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $161.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $122.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 9.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $55.06 million.