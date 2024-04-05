UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Investing Potential Is $21.35

During the last session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 7.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $27.87, that puts it down -30.54 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.38. The company’s market capitalization is $12.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.41 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc (PATH) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $21.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by -4.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.77%. The short interest in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 17.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc (PATH) shares have gone up 33.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.56% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $333.07 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $342.26 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.57%. While earnings are projected to return 6.46% in 2024, the next five years will return 46.20% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc insiders own 6.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.58%, with the float percentage being 75.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 693 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.33 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $809.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $581.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 27.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.5 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $173.93 million.