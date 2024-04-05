Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)

During the last session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 6.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $9.56, that puts it down -38.55 from that peak though still a striking 8.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.29. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.36 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc (UAA) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $6.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.96%, and it has moved by -20.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.91%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is 17.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Under Armour Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Under Armour Inc (UAA) shares have gone up 5.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.34% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -9.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.50% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.50%, with the float percentage being 81.71%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.93 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $122.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $121.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc (UAA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.66 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $40.84 million.