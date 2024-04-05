The Time To Buy Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Is Now

During the last session, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 6.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $27.00, that puts it down -16.08 from that peak though still a striking 40.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.77. The company’s market capitalization is $12.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.80 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc (TOST) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $23.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.40%, and it has moved by -2.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.24%. The short interest in Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 26.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc (TOST) shares have gone up 33.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.19% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 78.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $764.04 million and $978 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.60% and then jump by 25.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return 313.33% in 2024, the next five years will return -14.83% per annum.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc insiders own 11.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.21%, with the float percentage being 93.49%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 585 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.58 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $712.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $620.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc (TOST) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.82 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $244.27 million.