The Time To Buy Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) Is Now

During the recent session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $26.40, that puts it up 0.34 from that peak though still a striking 33.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.38 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $26.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.95%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.92%. The short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) is 8.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) shares have gone up 32.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.73% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.80% this quarter and then drop -70.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.89 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.6 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then jump by 38.20% in the coming quarter.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.99%, with the float percentage being 102.79%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 30.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.04 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $503.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Contrarian Core Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $83.47 million.