The Time Is Right To Purchase Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK)

During the last session, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the KODK share is $6.34, that puts it down -22.63 from that peak though still a striking 38.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $413.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $5.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.71%, and it has moved by 8.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.65%. The short interest in Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Co. insiders own 22.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.39%, with the float percentage being 44.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.08 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $18.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $5.98 million.