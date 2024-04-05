The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Are Up 71.16%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.83% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the REAX share is $3.60, that puts it up 4.76 from that peak though still a striking 71.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $680.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.31K shares over the past three months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) registered a 11.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.83% in intraday trading to $3.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.75%, and it has moved by 31.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 223.08%. The short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Real Brokerage Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) shares have gone up 137.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.51 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.93 million and $131.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.70% and then jump by 79.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.94%. While earnings are projected to return 35.56% in 2024.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders own 18.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.50%, with the float percentage being 41.10%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.57 million shares (or 19.22% of all shares), a total value of $66.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.68 million shares, is of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s that is approximately 13.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.23 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 43591.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55796.0 market value.