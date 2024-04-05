The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Stock Dropped 16.50% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.43, that puts it down -38.71 from that peak though still a striking 32.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $161.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $0.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by 16.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.08%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 6.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.75%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2024.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.45%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Kopernik Global Investors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.07 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $7.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.77 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 18.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.