The Future Belongs To Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 4.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.28. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $3.91, that puts it down -81.02 from that peak though still a striking 62.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $652.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.74 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $2.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by -18.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.87%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 26.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 117.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.38% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.59 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.31%. While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2024.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 4.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.07%, with the float percentage being 22.11%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $23.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.93 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 2.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 13.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $8.88 million.